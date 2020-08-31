WFP South Sudan Situation Report #275, 28 August 2020

Highlights

• Over the last two weeks, torrential rains have led to further rising flood levels in Jonglei and Unity states of South Sudan. The flooding compounds an already fragile humanitarian situation due to the increasing levels of subnational conflict across the country, and the impact of COVID-19. This is crippling food security and livelihoods.

• In July, WFP and Cooperating Partners reached over 1.32 million people with 12,379 mt of food and US$ 2.14 million in cash-based transfers.

Situation Update

• South Sudan has reportedly run out of foreign exchange reserves and cannot stop the pound's depreciation. South Sudan has three exchange rates - from the central bank, from commercial banks, and from the unofficial market. Throughout August, the South Sudanese Pound (SSP) has continued to lose value against the US dollar with a mounting gap between the central bank value (160 SSP) and the unofficial market value (420 SSP).

• Nine counties reported floods during July and early August. For some counties, such as Bor South, Juba and Twic East, flood incidents occurred more than once which puts them at a higher risk and increased vulnerability for the communities. Displacement, damaged standing crops and submerged houses are the most reported impact which results in food and shelter assistance needs.

• Seasonal rains affect trade routes and limit food deliveries, particularly in Eastern Equatoria (Kapoeta),

Warrap, Unity, Upper Nile (Renk), Western Equatoria and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states; leading to disruption of supplies and an overall increase in the price of staple commodities, such as a 33% increase in the price of maize in Kapoeta or a 71% increase in price of imported sorghum in Renk.

• The situation in country remains fragile. A preliminary agreement on power-sharing at the state level has been reached in South Sudan. Additionally, South Sudan has seen renewed disarmament efforts, the declaration of a state of emergency in Jonglei State, and a major clash among armed forces and individuals in Tonj East resulting in over 100 casualties.

• WFP programs continue to be carried out countrywide amidst the various safety and security challenges.

Armed clashes, violent crimes including armed robbery and banditry/ambush targeting commercial and humanitarian traffic, and harassment continue to be the main threats.