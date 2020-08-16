WFP South Sudan Situation Report #274, 14 August 2020

Highlights

• WFP is concerned about the increasing levels of subnational conflict across the country and particularly in Jonglei State. The violence is crippling food security and livelihoods.

• Heavy rainfall and flooding is being reported across the country, including in Abyei, parts of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Lakes and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states.

• The violence compounded by flooding is worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

Situation Update

• Between January and May 2020, rates of displacement, casualties and fatalities already outpaced the rates for all of 2019. Roughly 81,000 individuals were displaced between January and April in 2020 compared to 85,000 individuals displaced between January and November 2019.

• Recurring violence in Jonglei State and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area in the eastern part of South Sudan has already displaced more than 60,000 people and is crippling the food security and livelihoods of growing numbers of people.

• Current conflict dynamics have increased the scale, scope and complexity of the civilian needs, which surpass the current level of resources. This is due to mass loss of livestock, disruption to planting in an area with one harvest per year, and the widespread destruction of civilian property due to large-scale organized violence.

• A total of 20 looting incidents (including those affecting WFP) were recorded in the second quarter of 2020, compared to three over the same period in 2019. A total of 635 mt of WFP food and nutrition items have been looted in Gumuruk,

Verteth, Pieri and Nyadin, Jonglei State and Greater Pibor.

• Incidents of heavy rainfall and flooding are being reported across the country, including in Abyei, parts of Jonglei, Upper Nile, Lakes and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states . The flooding is exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation.

• President Salva Kiir has declared a state of emergency in Jonglei state and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area due to the recurring violence and flooding.

• WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 32,465 conflict and flood affected people (11,443 households) in Pibor Town last week. Limited operations have restarted in Pibor following their suspension on 19 June due to insecurity. The impact of insecurity is compounded by recent flooding in the area.

• In Maar, Twic East, distributions are ongoing for some 9,375 people affected by conflict and flooding.