South Sudan + 1 more
WFP South Sudan Situation Report #273, 14 July 2020
Attachments
In Numbers
6.48 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2020 (IPC)
1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)
1.5 million people assisted by WFP in May 2020 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)
2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)
188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)
Highlights
WFP is concerned about the increasing levels of subnational conflict across the country and particularly in Jonglei State.
WFP is advocating with all parties to allow combatants to return to their own areas and a humanitarian pause put in place to enable the delivery of humanitarian services and assistance, including food distributions, to vulnerable populations.
WFP welcomed a USD 2 million contribution from ECHO for procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).