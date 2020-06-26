WFP South Sudan Situation Report #272, 26 June 2020

In Numbers

6.48 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.5 million people assisted by WFP in May 2020 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR) 188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached 3.7 million beneficiaries with one to three months’ worth of food assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• Double-ration distributions for June and July assistance are nearing completion at all refugee camps and Protection of Civilians sites.

• WFP has prepared COVID-19 risk communication material for over 3,000 distribution points.