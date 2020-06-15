WFP South Sudan Situation Report #271, 12 June 2020

In Numbers

6.48 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.6 million people assisted by WFP in April 2020 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR) 188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached 3.6 million beneficiaries with one to three months’ worth of food assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• WFP has resumed direct deliveries of emergency food to South Sudan from Kenya for the first time since 2018.

• WFP’s cash-based transfer programme is facing an estimated USD 60 million funding shortfall for June to December 2020 distributions.