WFP South Sudan Situation Report #270, 29 May 2020

In Numbers

6.48 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.2 million people assisted by WFP in March 2020

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached 3.2 million beneficiaries with one to three months’ worth of food assistance since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

• USD 11 million is urgently required for WFP’s cash based transfer programme. Some cash injection into the market needs to be maintained to protect a level of market functioning.

• The rainy season has begun and will restrict access to most of the country. WFP has prepositioned 142,300 mt of food and nutrition items in areas that are being cut off due to the rains.