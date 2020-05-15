WFP South Sudan Situation Report #269, 15 May 2020

In Numbers

6.48 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.2 million people assisted by WFP in March 2020

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached 86 percent of a planned three million beneficiaries with two to three months’ worth of food assistance, as a transmission reduction measure, to date.

• WFP has prepositioned 140,201 mt of food and nutrition commodities, enough to serve over 2 million people, in areas that will be cut off during the rainy season.

• WFP has increased the use of cost-efficient river deliveries by 244 percent in 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.