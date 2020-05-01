WFP South Sudan Situation Report #268, 30 April 2020

In Numbers

6.01 million people facing acute food insecurity from February to April 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

2.2 million people assisted by WFP in March 2020

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS) 55% 45%

Highlights

• WFP has reached 2.2 million people with food and nutrition assistance in March.

• WFP continues with double food distributions as a transmission reduction measure, with 2.5 million people reached to date.

• WFP has prepositioned 134,448 mt of food and nutrition commodities, enough to serve over 2 million people, in areas that will be cut off during the rainy season.