WFP South Sudan Situation Report #267, 18 April 2020

In Numbers 6.01 million people facing acute food insecurity from February to April 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.57 million people assisted by WFP in February 2020

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• South Sudan confirms four cases of COVID-19, three in Juba, Central Equatoria State, and one in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State. The Government of South Sudan, with support from the international community, continues to take measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

• Double food distributions, as a transmission reduction measure, have been completed in all refugee camps and Protection of Civilian (PoC) sites.

• WFP needs a total of USD 142 million to cater for new needs and cover additional operational costs associated with adapting to COVID-19.