WFP South Sudan Situation Report #266, 03 April 2020

In Numbers

6.01 million people facing acute food insecurity from February to April 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.57 million people assisted by WFP in February 2020

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS) 56% 44%

Highlights

• WFP and cooperating partners reached 1.57 million people with vital food and nutrition assistance in the month of February.

• Currently there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan. The Government of South Sudan, with support from the international community, is taking measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

• WFP is continuing to monitor food prices and markets and advocate for measures to mitigate against an exacerbation of the already fragile food security situation due to the potential economic impact of COVID-19.

Situation Update COVID-19 Preparedness:

• While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan, all neighbouring countries have reported confirmed cases, placing South Sudan at high risk. The Government of South Sudan, with support from the international community, is taking measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus .

• Across all of its emergency assistance interventions, WFP is conducting double distributions of food and cash as an advanced preparedness measure to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in South Sudan. Double distribution are ongoing for 1.2 million beneficiaries and planned for an additional 2 million people throughout April. WFP is prioritizing food distributions to cover through May for IPC Phase 4 and 5 locations, refugee camps and Protection of Civilian sites.

• Together with its cooperating partners, WFP is expediting the delivery and prepositioning of food, advancing food distributions, increasing the number of food distribution points, and deploying rapid response teams to hard-to-reach areas to ensure that emergency food assistance is provided in time and safely to the most vulnerable people.

• WFP has experienced occasional disruptions and delays to cargo movement owing to increased time required for border checks and the temporary closure of the Renk and Nimule border points. While the border points have now reopened, WFP continues to advocate for ensuring the movement of humanitarian cargo.

• WFP continues to liaise closely with National Authorities on COVID-19. This week, meetings took place with the Vice President Hon. Rebecca Nyandeng De Mabior, and Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Peter Mayen Majongdit. Both appreciated WFP efforts and strategy moving forward.

• Economic shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic could have devastating impacts on the local economy. WFP continues to monitor food prices and markets and advocate for measures to mitigate against an exacerbation of the already fragile food security situation.

• Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits procured under EVD preparedness will be used for COVID-19 response. The Logistics Cluster will store and manage the stocks on behalf of the World Health Organization and health partners.

• UNHAS is engaging with government authorities to ensure continuity of UNHAS operations amid the COVID-19 pandemic. A meeting was held with airport authorities to address social distancing concerns at Juba International Airport.