WFP South Sudan Situation Report #265, 21 March 2020

In Numbers

6.01 million people facing acute food insecurity from February to April 2020 (IPC)

1.7 million acutely malnourished women and children (IPC)

1.3 million people assisted by WFP in January 2020 1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

188,528 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP joined the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare and partners for the celebrations of the International Women’s Day under the National theme “Equality for all: Implement 35% Affirmative Action for Peace and Development”.

• WFP and cooperating partners have provided food and nutrition support to some 62,370 people as part of the Rapid Response Mechanism (RRM) in the last two weeks.

• WFP worked together with UN agencies to update and finalise the UN-wide COVID-19 Contingency Plan.

Situation Update

• Assessment in IPC phase 5 areas: WFP conducted assessments in Duk, Ayod and Akobo West, Jonglei State, in order to contextualise the IPC phase 5 classification in those three counties and improve the delivery of food assistance. The first two counties were analysed by a team from WFP, whilst the last one was a joint assessment with REACH and the Food Security and Livelihoods Cluster.

• Gorom assessment: A joint WFP-UNHCR multi-sectoral assessment mission to Gorom, Central Equatoria State, was conducted last week to assess the vulnerability of the host community, as well as to explore options for delivering assistance. The team conducted focus group discussions with both refugees in Gorom Refugee Camp and host communities. The members also visited the school, health and nutrition centers, and the local market.

COVID-19 Preparedness:

• Currently there are no cases of COVID-19 in South Sudan. WFP is a critical member of the National Taskforce on COVID-19, leading the Logistics and Operations pillar through the Logistics Cluster preparedness unit.

• WFP is reviewing it’s programmes in light of a potential outbreak as part of preparedness activities.

• The United Nations in South Sudan has developed an internal COVID-19 contingency plan which outlines preventive measures including travel restrictions in line with government directives.