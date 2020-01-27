WFP South Sudan Situation Report #262, 27 January 2020

In Numbers

5.5 million people facing acute food insecurity from January to April 2020 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

1.7 million people assisted by WFP in November 2019

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.2 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

190,455 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached over 826,000 flood affected individuals with vital food and nutrition assistance.

• WFP is leading a collaboration on Gender-Based Violence across the food and livelihoods sector.

• WFP is planning to erect 150 Mobile Storage Units (MSU) in 2020 to expand storage capacity in the country.

• Signatories and non-signatories of the revitalized peace agreement sign a peace declaration with support from the regional body IGAD.

Situation Update

• Under the auspices of the Community of Sant'Egidio in Rome, and with support from the regional body, the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the government of South Sudan, the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance, the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement/Army-in opposition, and the National Democratic Movement have signed a peace declaration. The parties recommitted to the Secession of Hostilities Agreement of December 2017 to avoid confrontation between the signatories and non-signatories of the revitalized peace agreement. The parties called for continued and uninterrupted humanitarian access to local and international organizations.

• Incidents of localized and intercommunal conflict continue to be reported across South Sudan and hinder access to vulnerable communities. WFP operations have recently been disrupted in Maiwut and parts of Maban, former Upper Nile state, and parts of Yei county, former Central Equatoria state.

• Prices for the main staple foods remained consistent over the last two weeks in most reference markets. The observed stability is associated with the opening of roads that were inaccessible during the rainy months, and hence improved supply of food commodities to the markets.

• WFP, in collaboration with the National Bureau of Statistics, FAO, UNICEF and other partners, continues to collect data for the Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS) a nationwide, rural, randomly sampled household survey. Data collection has been completed in all locations, with the exception of Duk, former Jonglei state. FSNMS data will provide indicative food security findings and nutritional status findings in order to inform the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report.