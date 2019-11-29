WFP South Sudan Situation Report #259, 29 November 2019

In Numbers

4.54 million people facing acute food insecurity from September to December 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

1.85 million people assisted by WFP in October 2019

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.24 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

180,478 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP has reached over 644,855 flood-affected people across the country with vital food and nutrition support. WFP is taking part in inter-agency flood assessment missions and early findings indicate more flood-affected people than initially estimated. WFP urgently requires US$ 24.3 million to provide food and nutrition support to the flood-affected communities for three months.

• WFP joined the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Welfare and other stakeholders in the launch of The 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence Campaign at Nyakuron cultural center, Juba, on November 25.

Situation Update

• WFP continues to respond to the ongoing emergency flooding situation in close coordination with the humanitarian community. Early estimates indicated that nearly one million people were affected by floods across the country including 755,500 people in urgent need of food and nutrition assistance. However, further inter-agency assessment missions indicate that the number of people in need could be much higher. It is estimated that around 15% of crops will be lost in the affected areas and an earlier and longer lean season is predicted.

• The WFP response is already underway using stocks in-country. However for the first six months of 2020, WFP faces critical shortfalls for its emergency and livelihoods programmes which is exacerbated by the need to respond to the floods: US$ 250 million covering both prepositioning and just-in-time deliveries, and cash-based programmes.

• The UN Security Council called on the guarantors and parties to the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in the Republic of South Sudan to ensure full implementation of all provisions of the Agreement and to set the country towards the goal of peace, stability, justice, and development. The members of the Security Council also welcomed the agreement for the guarantors and the parties to establish a mechanism to supervise the implementation of critical tasks