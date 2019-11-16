WFP South Sudan Situation Report #258, 15 November 2019

In Numbers

4.54 million people facing acute food insecurity from September to December 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

2.69 million people assisted by WFP in September 2019

1.47 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.24 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

180,478 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

WFP has reached over 585,000 flood-affected people across the country with vital food and nutrition support. WFP has deployed a combination of helicopters, boats, and amphibious all-terrain vehicles to respond to the current widespread flooding. WFP urgently requires US$ 33.3 million to provide food and nutrition support to the flood-affected communities for three months.

President Salva Kiir and opposition leader Riek Machar have agreed to extend the pre-transitional period for 100 days. On November 7, under the auspices of Uganda and Sudan, the leaders met in Kampala to discuss implementing the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan.

Situation Update

• Nearly one million people are affected by floods across the country including 755,500 people in need of food and nutrition assistance. Additionally, an estimated 72,600 metric tons of cereals which should have been harvested, has been lost due to flooding indicating an earlier and longer lean season. The WFP response is already underway using stocks in-country. However for the first six months of 2020, WFP faces critical shortfalls for its emergency and livelihoods programmes which is exacerbated by the need to respond to the floods: US$ 250 million covering both prepositioning and just-in-time deliveries, and cash-based programmes.

• WFP, on November 8, welcomed a €10 million (US$10.9 million) contribution from Germany to support life-saving humanitarian and recovery activities in South Sudan. The contribution, which will be used to provide food and nutrition assistance to tens of thousands of people including malnourished children, pregnant and nursing women comes at a critical time for South Sudan.

• WFP, on November 13, welcomed a US$1.4 million contribution from the United Kingdom for an additional Mi-8 helicopter dedicated to flood response. The Logistics Cluster will use the helicopter to support Inter-Cluster flood response missions and to support increased cargo movements to flood-affected locations.

• The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, welcomed the decision of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Council of Ministers, further to the agreement by the South Sudanese parties to extend the pretransitional period for an additional 100 days. The Secretary-General urged the parties to use this extension to make further progress on critical benchmarks, including security arrangements and the number and boundaries of states, to allow for the formation of an inclusive transitional Government of National Unity.