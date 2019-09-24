24 Sep 2019

WFP South Sudan Situation Report #254, 20 September 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 20 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (522.99 KB)

In Numbers

4.54 million people facing acute food insecurity from September to December 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

2.87 million people assisted by WFP in July 2019

1.83 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.31 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

184,794 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update, released jointly by the Government of the Republic of South Sudan, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) and the World Food Programme (WFP), finds 4.5 million people in South Sudan are still severely food insecure.

• WFP joined a delegation of donors, UN agencies, international and South Sudanese private sector, and international and South Sudanese NGOs at the African Green Revolution Forum in Accra last week.

Situation Update

• The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report published in September indicates that more than 4.5 million people (39 percent of the population) need food assistance. Acute food insecurity is driven by localized conflicts, climatic shocks, pests and diseases, lack of economic opportunities, eroded livelihoods and low coping capacity.

• The IPC report finds, acute malnutrition levels among children under five years of age have increased significantly, from 13 percent in 2018 to 16 percent in 2019 – which is above the emergency threshold of 15 percent. It is estimated that 1.3 million children will be affected by acute malnutrition in 2020. The high rates of malnutrition are attributed to several factors including high levels of food insecurity, poor infant and young child feeding practices as well as high morbidity due to a weak health system in the country.

• WFP participated in the African Green Revolution Forum in Accra last week. WFP presented on the role of the Partnership for Recovery and Resilience in tackling hunger and poverty in a conflict environment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.