WFP South Sudan Situation Report #250, 26 July 2019

In Numbers

6.9 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

3.22 million people assisted by WFP in May 2019

1.9 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

202,776 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP on 19 July welcomed a donation from the Government of the People’s Republic of China which will enable WFP to deliver rice, oil, salt and pulses to 86,000 children in over 230 schools supported by WFP’s school meals programme in South Sudan.

• On 22—24 July, WFP Executive Director, Mr. David M. Beasley and Ambassador Kip Tom, United States Permanent Representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture in Rome visited South Sudan.

Situation Update

• WFP Executive Director David Beasley and US Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome Kip Tom visited WFP South Sudan, including a day field visit to Ganyiel and Katdalok on July 23. In Ganyiel, they witnessed air drops and general food distribution. They also saw how WFP’s partnership with IOM works on the ground, with IOM providing biometric authentication of beneficiaries to WFP’s general food distribution. In Katdalok, they observed how biometric registration using SCOPE works in the deep field.