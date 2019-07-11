WFP South Sudan Situation Report #249, 11 July 2019

In Numbers

6.9 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

3.22 million people assisted by WFP in May 2019 1.9 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

202,776 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP participated at the UN-wide Table Topic Exercise (TTX) hosted by United Nations Mission to South Sudan (UNMISS) on Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness on 2 July.

Situation Update

• Representatives of the JTC from WFP in South Sudan and Sudan, as well as the Governments of South Sudan and Sudan, convened a joint meeting to review the cross border humanitarian corridor operation. The meeting took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between 2—4 July 2019. The parties agreed to extend the existing Memorandum of Understanding for the period between July 2019 - June 2020.

The parties also made firm commitments of saving lives and working together to address the ongoing humanitarian access challenges between the two countries.

• WFP has commenced the implementation of the African Development Bank grant capacity strengthening activities, which are part of the 43.57 million USD grant for the ShortTerm Regional Emergency Response Project.