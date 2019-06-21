21 Jun 2019

WFP South Sudan Situation Report #248, 21 June 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 21 Jun 2019
preview
Download PDF (617.85 KB)

Highlights

• A record number of people – 6.9 million, or more than 60 percent of South Sudan’s entire population – do not know where their next meal will come from as hunger peaks during the lean season from May to July -- coinciding with the rainy season that cuts access by land.

• WFP has biometrically registered 1 million people in SCOPE. The milestone comes as a result of WFP’s efforts to carry out biometric registrations, collaboration with partners and the first successful interagency data migration.

In Numbers

6.9 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children(HRP)

2.77 million people assisted by WFP in April 2019

1.9 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

202,776 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Situation Update

• Despite a peace agreement signed in September 2018 and some improved access for humanitarian workers into difficult to reach areas, hunger continues to deepen and has now reached unprecedented levels in the country with more and more people struggling to survive.

• The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update estimates that as many as 21,000 people -- particularly in the worst-hit areas of Jonglei, Lakes and Upper Nile regions -- will face famine-like conditions at the height of the lean season in July. Without immediate food assistance, their situation is expected to deteriorate further.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.