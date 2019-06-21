WFP South Sudan Situation Report #248, 21 June 2019

Highlights

• A record number of people – 6.9 million, or more than 60 percent of South Sudan’s entire population – do not know where their next meal will come from as hunger peaks during the lean season from May to July -- coinciding with the rainy season that cuts access by land.

• WFP has biometrically registered 1 million people in SCOPE. The milestone comes as a result of WFP’s efforts to carry out biometric registrations, collaboration with partners and the first successful interagency data migration.

In Numbers

6.9 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children(HRP)

2.77 million people assisted by WFP in April 2019

1.9 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

202,776 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Situation Update

• Despite a peace agreement signed in September 2018 and some improved access for humanitarian workers into difficult to reach areas, hunger continues to deepen and has now reached unprecedented levels in the country with more and more people struggling to survive.

• The latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update estimates that as many as 21,000 people -- particularly in the worst-hit areas of Jonglei, Lakes and Upper Nile regions -- will face famine-like conditions at the height of the lean season in July. Without immediate food assistance, their situation is expected to deteriorate further.