WFP South Sudan Situation Report #247, 7 June 2019

In Numbers

6.87 million people facing acute food insecurity from May to July 2019 (IPC)

2.1 million acutely malnourished women and children (HRP)

2.77 million people assisted by WFP in April 2019

1.9 million internally displaced people (OCHA)

2.3 million South Sudanese refugees (UNHCR)

202,776 seeking shelter with the UN (UNMISS)

Highlights

• WFP and the European Union on 4 June 2019 have officially handed over the completed Kwacjok Bridge to the Government of South Sudan that links Lunyaker, Kwacjok and Kangi regions for long separated by the Jur River.

• The Logistics Cluster has deployed two of its staff to support stock management and logistics coordination in Nimule and Yei, as part of the efforts for Ebola preparedness. Modification works are currently ongoing to upgrade the functionality of the isolation units in Nimule, Yei and Yambio.

Situation Update

• On 30 May 2019, the U.N. Security Council renewed sanctions on South Sudan for another year, including an arms embargo, assets freeze and global travel ban.

• During the rainy season, road conditions are very challenging in South Sudan. This recently caused one fleet truck in Bentiu to get stuck. With the onset of the rains, the road is extremely muddy and slippery which makes it very difficult to move.

• The Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) cluster has ongoing missions in Rumbek and in Wau. In Rumbek, an investigation is exploring the causes of conflict and cattle raiding, and impact on food security across Lakes state. In Wau, an investigation is looking into the phenomena of land encroachment and insecurity on the return of the population from the Protection of Civilian and collective centers site. In each case there is likely to be implications for WFP and partners in the delivery of both food and livelihood assistance.