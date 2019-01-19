WFP South Sudan Situation Report #237, 19 January 2019

Highlights

Situation Update

WFP is concerned about the new regulations governing the customs clearance procedures. In spite of the language about excepted humanitarian items, it has resulted in humanitarian goods being held at the border. There have been a number of commercial fuel trucks contracted by WFP stuck at the Nimule border crossing. Although the tankers are not WFP trucks per se, they carry bulk fuel intended for WFP operations, which if further delayed can jeopardize on humanitarian efforts. As of 18 January, some 15 trucks had crossed into South Sudan. WFP along with the wider international community, including UN agencies as well as NGOs, continue to coordinate engagement with the government to address this issue.

WFP South Sudan Logistics Team was voted WFP’s Best Team of 2018 globally. In 2018, the team pushed the boundaries of humanitarian logistics on the back of exceptional services. Among other things, the reduction in over-reliance on air and enhanced use of surface transport, such as road and river, resulted in significant cost-efficiency gains amounting to USD63 million, whilst moving higher volumes of food commodities to assist the most in need in South Sudan.

WFP and partners are preparing to analyze data collected for Round 23 of the Food Security and Nutrition Monitoring System (FSNMS). The analysis will generate inputs for the Crop and Food Supply Assessment Mission report (CFSAM) as well as the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), due to be released in February 2019.

WFP participated in an IPC training this week, aimed at improving the quality of the IPC analysis. Organized by the IPC Technical Working Group, the training was attended by staff from the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, the National Bureau of Statistics and colleagues from the IPC Global Support Unit in Rome, Italy, among other partners.

The IPC analysis is planned to start from 21 January, and it will last ten days.