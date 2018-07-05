WFP South Sudan Situation Report #222, 22 June 2018

WFP and Cooperating Partners reached 2.65 million people with a total of 24,360 mt of food during the May distribution cycle, equivalent to 66 percent of planned beneficiaries reached and 77 percent of planned commodities distributed.

WFP has conducted simultaneous registrations in Nyirol county reducing the risk of duplication to ensure accuracy, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in beneficiary caseload. WFP has also reached an agreement with the communities to gradually introduce resilience building activities to replace general food distribution.

WFP has registered an additional 9,000 beneficiaries in the Juba Urban Programme over the last two weeks. In total, over 19,000 people are now registered in the programme. The Juba Urban Programme provides cash assistance to vulnerable urban households, provided that they attend trainings such as business skills, hygiene and nutrition over the course of six months.