WFP South Sudan Situation Report #222, 22 June 2018
Highlights
WFP has reached 4,000 people with CSB++ in Leer and Mayendit County in Central Unity. WFP continues to liaise with local authorities to re-establish regular distribution centers in Leer, Mayendit and Koch counties.
WFP has prepositioned over 119,500 mt of food commodities, surpassing its record from the same time last year. WFP will continue to work towards reaching the target of 140,000 mt, 20 percent higher than planning figures from 2017.
Situation Update
The food security situation remains dire. An updated Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report which will reveal the extent of the food security situation and affected locations during this peak hunger season is being finalised. The IPC offers a set of standardized measures to determine the severity and magnitude of food insecurity in a country.
The situation in Central Unity remains tense. WFP continues to collaborate with the other humanitarian actors to request for 21 days of tranquility from 25 June to 15 July in Leer, Mayendit and Koch to enable children and other civilians to have access to an emergency Cholera vaccination campaign and other life-saving assistance.
WFP Response
WFP and Cooperating Partners reached 2.65 million people with a total of 24,360 mt of food during the May distribution cycle, equivalent to 66 percent of planned beneficiaries reached and 77 percent of planned commodities distributed.
WFP has conducted simultaneous registrations in Nyirol county reducing the risk of duplication to ensure accuracy, resulting in a 30 percent reduction in beneficiary caseload. WFP has also reached an agreement with the communities to gradually introduce resilience building activities to replace general food distribution.
WFP has registered an additional 9,000 beneficiaries in the Juba Urban Programme over the last two weeks. In total, over 19,000 people are now registered in the programme. The Juba Urban Programme provides cash assistance to vulnerable urban households, provided that they attend trainings such as business skills, hygiene and nutrition over the course of six months.