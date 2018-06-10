WFP South Sudan Situation Report #221, 8 June 2018

Highlights

The Memorandum of Understanding between Sudan and South Sudan that allows the use of the Northern Corridor for humanitarian assistance was extended by a year, through WFP’s facilitation last week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

WFP has successfully managed to open Zeraf river corridor. After a number of assessments and access negotiations, 11 boats departed Bor last week. Replacing high-cost air deliveries, this will enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of WFP’s operations.

WFP has started implementing its Response Plan to Central Unity, along with FAO and UNICEF. The joint response supports both the host community and displaced people, seriously affected by the recent clashes in the region.

Food Security situation

WFP Response

WFP has initiated an augmented rapid food assistance response in Boma and Pibor this week in collaboration with Plan International, following WFP’s assessment to understand the humanitarian situation. Pibor and Boma were both highlighted in January’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) as areas at risk of severe food insecurity.

According to a number of assessments in April, Pibor and Boma are both in crisis phase and in need of immediate assistance.

Registrations using SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary management system, commenced in May for the third phase of the Juba Urban Programme. WFP plans to register 14,800 people in 19 different sites. The Juba Urban Programme provides cash assistance to vulnerable urban households given that they attend trainings such as in business skills, hygiene and nutrition over the course of six months.