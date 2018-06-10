WFP South Sudan Situation Report #221, 8 June 2018
Highlights
WFP has started implementing its Response Plan to Central Unity, along with FAO and UNICEF. The joint response supports both the host community and displaced people, seriously affected by the recent clashes in the region.
WFP has successfully managed to open Zeraf river corridor. After a number of assessments and access negotiations, 11 boats departed Bor last week. Replacing high-cost air deliveries, this will enhance the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of WFP’s operations.
The Memorandum of Understanding between Sudan and South Sudan that allows the use of the Northern Corridor for humanitarian assistance was extended by a year, through WFP’s facilitation last week in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.
Food Security situation
- As the lean season approaches, the cost of acquiring the standard food basket in South Sudan has started to increase, according to WFP’s Market Prices Bulletin of May. In April 2018, Lakes, Central Equatoria and Upper Nile regions had the highest cost of food basket. Additionally, cereal and fuel prices increased in most monitored markets. The beginning of the rainy season and the long-standing economic crisis will remain to be challenges for traders to supply, mainly in remote locations, and hence staple food prices are expected to rise even more in the coming months.
WFP Response
WFP has initiated an augmented rapid food assistance response in Boma and Pibor this week in collaboration with Plan International, following WFP’s assessment to understand the humanitarian situation. Pibor and Boma were both highlighted in January’s Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) as areas at risk of severe food insecurity.
According to a number of assessments in April, Pibor and Boma are both in crisis phase and in need of immediate assistance.
Registrations using SCOPE, WFP’s beneficiary management system, commenced in May for the third phase of the Juba Urban Programme. WFP plans to register 14,800 people in 19 different sites. The Juba Urban Programme provides cash assistance to vulnerable urban households given that they attend trainings such as in business skills, hygiene and nutrition over the course of six months.
A Joint Assessment Mission (JAM) is being conducted by WFP and UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), along with the Commission of Refugee Affairs (CRA) and cooperating partners. Primary assessments for data collection have been completed in Jamjang, Maban, Makpandu and Gorom camps this week. The assessment aims at analysing the effectiveness and appropriateness of ongoing food security and nutrition interventions in the refugee operation and proposing the most appropriate food security, nutrition and livelihood responses for the next planning period (2018-2020).