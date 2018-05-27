WFP South Sudan Situation Report #220, 25 May 2018
Highlights
During April, WFP and partners reached around 2.6 million people by delivering a total of over 24,000mt of food in South Sudan.
Cash-based transfers consisted of USD 2.5 million.
WFP and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) signed a beneficiary data sharing agreement on 21 May, with the purpose of facilitating the provision of humanitarian assistance to beneficiaries and enhancing its efficiency. This is the first step for biometric integration between the two agencies.
Situation Update
- The third phase of the High Level Revitalization Forum for the South Sudan peace talks, as part of peace-building efforts led by the regional block Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), ended on the 23 May 2018 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, reaching no agreement.
WFP Response
WFP, together with partners and authorities on the ground, continues to assess the humanitarian situation and plan a response for Boma and Pibor counties, based on the results of the initial rapid appraisal conducted in Boma on 4 May.
The assessment shows that, overall, 71 percent of households were found to be facing moderate to severe hunger.
WFP is reviewing the population displacements from the ongoing conflict in Central Unity. Assessment and preparation work is ongoing and covering Meers islands, Lang, Gap and Gore, among others. Two assessments were done so far and another one is planned for 30 May. Significant protection issues have already been observed and will be integrated into WFP’s response.