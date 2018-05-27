WFP South Sudan Situation Report #220, 25 May 2018

WFP, together with partners and authorities on the ground, continues to assess the humanitarian situation and plan a response for Boma and Pibor counties, based on the results of the initial rapid appraisal conducted in Boma on 4 May. The assessment shows that, overall, 71 percent of households were found to be facing moderate to severe hunger.

WFP is reviewing the population displacements from the ongoing conflict in Central Unity. Assessment and preparation work is ongoing and covering Meers islands, Lang, Gap and Gore, among others. Two assessments were done so far and another one is planned for 30 May. Significant protection issues have already been observed and will be integrated into WFP’s response.