WFP South Sudan Situation Report #210, 5 January 2018

As of 1 January 2018, WFP activities in South Sudan are now being implemented under a dual structure with the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP), PRRO and EMOP. This will allow WFP to align its relief, recovery and development interventions to the globally embraced 2030 Agenda. Also allowing WFP to better identify its contributions in the country and establish a direct link between resources and results, improving the delivery and impact of its assistance.