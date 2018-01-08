08 Jan 2018

WFP South Sudan Situation Report #210, 5 January 2018

from World Food Programme
Published on 05 Jan 2018
Highlights

  • WFP resumed the integrated rapid response mechanism (IRRM) and currently has seven teams deployed providing life-saving food and nutrition assistance to around 100,000 people.

Situation Update

  • As of 1 January 2018, WFP activities in South Sudan are now being implemented under a dual structure with the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP), PRRO and EMOP. This will allow WFP to align its relief, recovery and development interventions to the globally embraced 2030 Agenda. Also allowing WFP to better identify its contributions in the country and establish a direct link between resources and results, improving the delivery and impact of its assistance.

  • The new structure is based on the four Strategic Outcomes that WFP aims to achieve in South Sudan, which are also linked to Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 2 and 17. WFP will focus on enhancing accountability to affected populations through increased community engagement and advancing gender equality following a gender-transformative approach in all activities.

