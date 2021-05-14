WFP South Sudan school feeding implementation guidelines - Revised 26 may 2020

1. PURPOSE

The purpose of South Sudan School Feeding Guidelines is to assist school feeding implementers to organize, plan and manage the programme to ensure attainment of set goals and vision. It is practical guidance geared towards a successful programme that will result into sustainability and beneficiaries’ satisfaction. The guidelines are intended to help staff of WFP and partners, school Management committees and others interested in setting up School Feeding Programmes. This is a dynamic and living document that will be enrich and updated regularly with experience that are being gained in this area.

2. SCHOOL FEEDING OBJECTIVES

The 2013 WFP Revised School Feeding Policy outlines five objectives which indicate various benefits that can be accrued from school Feeding programmes and WFP roles: These objectives are outlined here under:

school meals as a safety net.

supporting education.

enhancing nutrition.

strengthening national capacity for school feeding;

stimulate local agricultural production.

In addition, School feeding strategy 2020-2030 outline three key global strategic objectives

School feeding Objective 1 – Meeting urgent needs and building resilience

School feeding Objective 2 – Consolidating national programmes

School feeding Objective 3 – Strengthening global knowledge and facilitating learning