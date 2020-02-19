WFP South Sudan Roads Project Roads to Zero Hunger

What is the goal?

WFP aims to fight food insecurity, restore livelihoods of rural populations, eliminate isolation and inequity in South Sudan by constructing and rehabilitating trunk and feeder roads.

Road projects aim to enhance farm-to-market access in areas with agricultural potential and Improve rural connectivity to social services such as heath, education and other basic services.

How many projects are ongoing or completed?

Some 13 trunk road rehabilitation works have been completed totaling around 1,000 km of roads across the country. The Kuacjok Bridge (120m) was completed in 2019. Emergency road repairs were conducted in Maban on the Kaya - Banketa road. Currently, WFP is constructing 13.2 km of the Saura-Li Rangu road and a 14.8 km stretch of the Li Rangu- Nzara road both in Western Equatoria. The project for construction of the 48 km Torit-Magwi road in Eastern Equatoria commenced in early 2020 whilst works are ongoing on the Bor - Ayod road.

Are any other activities implemented under this programme?

WFP also repairs and constructs complementary feeder roads with community participation and conducts community sensitization, monitoring and evaluation as part of the operation. These are important to ensure that communities and authorities are informed about ongoing activities. It also allows WFP to monitor and evaluate the impact projects have in their areas of operation.

Why does WFP build roads at all?

In the past, WFP had difficulty reaching people in need of food assistance. A project started in 2004 to create access to those in need (2,600 km of trunk roads, as well as bridges and structures were repaired or maintained between 2004 and 2018).

Improved access to markets and social, health and education services increase the overall wellbeing of people. This is one way to fight food insecurity and assist the people of South Sudan to meet their own food and nutrition needs.

Improved infrastructure complements other activities such Food For Assets (FFA) and Smallholder Agriculture Market Support (SAMS).

FFA assists food-insecure communities through community-based asset creation activities including the restoration of productive capacity, community infrastructure development, natural resource management, climate change adaptation, and skills development (such as creating community access roads, vegetable gardening, tree planning, and training).

SAMS strives to connect smallholders to markets and enhance their livelihoods. Proper and reliable roads ensure that farmers have this opportunity by facilitating access.

How do you ensure road maintenance?

WFP is cooperating closely with authorities at national and state levels. This cooperation includes capacity building of national and state government staff as well as local community members, especially for maintenance works. Each feeder road project includes a maintenance programme of a duration of six months to one year after construction works have been completed.

Stakeholders (including donors, the Government and implementing partners) are consulting on a country-wide maintenance strategy to ensure roads are maintained after they have been handed over to the Government.