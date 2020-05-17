WFP South Sudan: Food Assistance for Assets, May 2020

Despite the protracted conflict in South Sudan, there are clear pockets of stability where a resilience building and livelihoods approach is essential to strengthening local communities’ food security and enhancing their resilience. In these areas, WFP is implementing Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) to help households build and rehabilitate assets which increase food availability, food access, and build resilience to shocks and stressors. The combination of conditional food assistance and asset creation work helps food-insecure communities to shift away from reliance on humanitarian assistance to achieve more sustainable food security.

Since 2016, the number of people supported through FFA has grown by nearly 40 percent. The growth of the programme reflects community interest in being supported to rebuild their livelihoods and to grow their own food, as well as WFP’s interest in moving away from unconditional assistance, where feasible, and supporting community-led resilience building.

2019 FFA Achievements

354,120 women and girls and 234,072 men and boys received food assistance

10,800 metric tonnes of food and US$ 9.8 million in cash based transfers distributed to targeted households

38,000 hectares of crop farms and vegetable gardens cultivated

464 km of community access roads and 36 km of road dykes constructed

62 multi-purpose ponds, 424 shallow wells dug

97,000 people received training in asset creation and maintenance

Using a multi-year approach, WFP’s FFA programme helps food insecure communities to rebuild their livelihoods and improve their resilience. Following a community-based participatory planning (CBPP) process, which helps communities to identify their key challenges and development priorities, households build assets from across three pillars:

Restoration of productive capacity of arable land; Construction of community infrastructure; Environment, natural resource management and climate change adaptation.

Skills development is integrated throughout the programme, equipping participants with new agricultural, infrastructure development and maintenance, and environmental management skills. Nutrition sensitive training is also being implemented in conjunction with asset creation activities, helping households to gain new skills in child feeding, dietary diversity, vegetable production and preparation, and hygiene/sanitation.

FFA presents an extraordinary opportunity to meaningfully address gender inequality in South Sudan. To do so, WFP uses a gender-sensitive lens from the community planning process at the start of asset creation projects to provide women and men space to raise their concerns and to ensure these concerns are adequately addressed. The CBPP approach allows for separate discussion between women’s groups, men’s groups, and then together as a community group. Formation of project management committees (PMC) with equal numbers of men and women in leadership roles is helping to ensure decision making access.

FFA is being combined with other resilience efforts in South Sudan to magnify the impact on communities. Households supported through FFA are being provided with skills development opportunities in post-harvest management through WFP’s Smallholder Agricultural Market Support