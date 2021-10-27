WFP South Sudan Country Brief, September 2021

In Numbers

31,280 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 4.39 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 456 m six months (October 2021 to March 2022) net funding requirements

3.04 m people assisted in August 2021*

Operational Updates

• More than 700,000 people have been affected by flooding in 27 counties across eight states since May 2021, leading to the displacement of people from their homes and to an increase in humanitarian needs across the Country. WFP is assisting around 380,000 people through its lean season response and its scaled-up response in IPC phase 5 counties. However, due to the current funding levels, 15,000 people in new flood-affected Regions of Northern Bahr El Ghazal could not be supported.

• The security situation in Tambura, Western Equatoria State, remains highly volatile, with persistent targeted violence against civilians, a resurgence of clashes in Tambura town and forced recruitments. The fighting that started in late June involved informal armed youth militia based on ethnic groups, the Sudan People's Liberation Army-in-Opposition (SPLA-IO) and the South Sudan People's Defence Forces (SSPDF). Recurring clashes have resulted in mass displacements of more than 80,000 people. To date, WFP has finalized biometric registration for 50,000 IDPs in Tambura, Ezo, Yambio and surrounding areas where IDPs moved; and around 37,000 people have received general food distributions and nutrition assistance.

• September was the last month of food assistance for more than 100,000 displaced people in camps in Juba, Wau and Bor.

As a result of funding constraints, WFP reduced rations from 70 to 50 percent and shortened the duration of support from 12 to 9 months in order to scale -up assistance in counties facing faminelike conditions.

• Insecurity, ambushes and targeted attacks, continue to disrupt humanitarian operations. On 13 September, a WFP-contracted convoy carrying around 1,200 mt of food was looted in Baliet,

Upper Nile, on its way to various locations along the Sobat River.

On 17 September, a WFP partner convoy in Yei County, Central Equatoria, was ambushed by unknown assailants and one driver was killed. In Eastern Equatoria, on 24 September, armed individuals shot at WFP-contracted trucks en route to Budi County