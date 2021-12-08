WFP South Sudan Country Brief, October 2021

In Numbers

19,529 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.66 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 684.8 m six months (November 2021 to April 2022) net funding requirements 1.97 m people assisted* in October 2021

Operational Updates

• In June 2021 a split happened within the Sudan People’s Liberation Army-in Opposition (SPLA-IO) which continues to cause tensions in Upper Nile State. This continued political uncertainty may delay and affect WFP’s operations in Upper Nile and northern Jonglei in the short term, including flood response and food security data collection exercises.

• In Sudan, the port of Port Sudan was closed due to the recent political turmoil, which will affect humanitarian supply lines to South Sudan. WFP is monitoring the situation to ensure contingency planning.

• In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, the impasse with the youth and suspension of humanitarian operations continues.

Despite issuing a series of letters, the youth groups have failed to drop the demand that 80 percent of employment opportunities be awarded to the local community. In Renk, the suspension remains one year after affected NGOs were forced to evacuate after threats.

• More than 800,000 people have been affected by flooding in 27 counties across eight states since May 2021, which has led to the displacement of people from their homes and an increase in humanitarian needs across the Country. WFP is coordinating with humanitarian partners on the response to adopt. By the end of October, WFP has supported 284,848 flood-affected people with food and nutrition assistance.

• The security situation in Tambura, Western Equatoria State (WES), remains highly volatile, with persistent targeted violence against civilians, a resurgence of clashes in Tambura town and forced recruitments. Following the withdrawal of humanitarians on October 15 due to clashes, WFP’s distribution in Tambura town remains suspended and displaced communities in areas such as Nagero and Namutina have not yet been reached. Western Equatorial State is the only state out of ten that had a surplus production during the October harvest, however, the recent eruption of violence will negatively impact food security, as people were displaced prior to the harvest period.