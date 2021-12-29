WFP South Sudan Country Brief, November 2021

In Numbers

19,529 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.66 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 684.8 m six months (December 2021 to May 2022) net funding requirements

1.97 m people assisted* *in October 2021

Operational Updates

• More than 835,000 people have been affected by flooding with almost half of all 78 counties impacted since May. 2021 is the third consecutive year of unprecedented flooding, which has led to displacement, loss of livelihoods, and increased reliance on humanitarian assistance. Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states remain the worst impacted by the devastating floods. Since January, WFP has supported 498,887 flood-affected people with food and nutrition assistance.

• Jonglei, Upper Nile and Unity are the most affected states and the floods have had a devastating impact on communities, which has led to a rise in malaria and water borne diseases. The humanitarian community is working around the clock to protect these communities from further flooding, particularly in Bentiu, Unity State, where precarious dykes are protecting the airstrip, IDP camp and town from more flooding. Equipment is not sufficient to support the needs and heavy machinery is urgently required to support in the infrastructure for the flood response.

• Following the issues with the youth groups and demands for employment, particularly in Pibor and Renk, which led to the suspension of humanitarian activities, the humanitarian community successfully negotiated for an unconditional resumption of humanitarian operations in these two areas.

• Tensions remain in Tonj East, Warrap State, between Marial Lou (Tonj North County) and Paliang (Tonj East County) payams, following several fatal attacks between communities over the weekend of 19 – 21 November. Further violence will have significant impact on WFP’s access to communities facing emergency levels of food insecurity, including data collection for important food security and nutrition assessments (FSNMS+ enumeration), which remains suspended in Paliang payam.

• In Jonglei, pockets of criminals continue to carry out attacks against Bor Dinka in Twic East, which threaten to undermine the ongoing peace efforts. In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, age-set tensions also continued to cause insecurity. Amidst these pockets of insecurity, WFP continues to support peace and reconciliation efforts between and within Bor Dinka, Lou and Gawaar Nuer, and Murle communities through the joint interagency programme on community violence reduction.