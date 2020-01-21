WFP South Sudan Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

12,369 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.5 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 463.3 m six months (December ‘19 – May ‘20) net funding requirements

1.85 m people assisted* *in October 2019

Operational Updates

Flooding

• Nearly one million people are affected by floods across the country, including 755,500 people in need of food and nutrition assistance.

• Due to intensive flooding, an estimated 73,000 mt of cereals — which should have been harvested — was lost, indicating an earlier and longer lean season. WFP’s response is already underway using in-country stocks. However, for the first six months of 2020, WFP faces critical shortfalls of US$ 270 million covering both prepositioning and just-in-time deliveries, and cash-based programmes for its emergency and livelihoods programmes, which has been exacerbated by the need to respond to the floods.

• By the end of November, WFP had reached more than 644,850 flood-affected people across the country with vital food and nutrition support. WFP urgently requires US$ 24.3 million to continue providing food and nutrition support to the flood-affected communities for the coming three months.

Food and Nutrition Assistance

• WFP and cooperating partners reached 1.85 million people with a total of approximately 12,369 mt of mixed food commodities and US$ 3.5 million in cash in October.

• Under the Integrated Rapid Response Mechanism (IRRM), WFP and cooperating partners assisted some 263,300 beneficiaries, including 60,000 children under 5, in hard-to-reach areas with food and nutrition support during October.

• WFP has kicked off the 2019/2020 aggregation of local commodities grown by smallholder farmers. Through the Rural Aggregation Network (RAN), established by WFP, more than 120 mt of maize grown by farmers across Western Equatoria has already been aggregated. WFP intends to use these commodities in its food assistance programmes, such as school feeding.