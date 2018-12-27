27 Dec 2018

WFP South Sudan Country Brief, November 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2018
preview
Download PDF (537.28 KB)

Operational Updates

• Whilst overall access has improved in the context of the peace agreement, insecurity in areas of former Western Bahr el Ghazal and Central Equatoria continue to prevent WFP and other humanitarian organizations from reaching people in need. Though with caution, WFP is optimistic that increased dialogue between warrying parties will help enhance access and thus enable the humanitarian community to reach the most vulnerable population of South Sudan. Concerns remain with regards to continuous crime and banditry across the country.

• On 15 November, WFP successfully negotiated for access into Baggari, Wau, paving way for humanitarian organizations to gain access albeit for the next two weeks. Access into the greater Baggari area had been closed since September.

• WFP and cooperating partners assisted 2.32 million food and nutrition insecure people in South Sudan during the month of October, with 19,875 mt of food and nutrition commodities, as well as cash distributions of US$ 3.79 million. From January to October 2018, WFP reached 5.02 million people with food and nutrition assistance, of which 52 percent are female and 22 percent children aged 6-59 months.

• WFP continues to support the National taskforce for Ebola preparedness in South Sudan. So far, 39 border crossing points have been identified, 14 points of entry have been screened, and surveillance is active in prioritized areas. Since the establishment of preparedness activities, 526,000 people were screened with 16 alerts for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD), all tested negative. Currently, there are no confirmed cases of EVD in the country.

• With the support of DANIDA, WFP launched Women and Girls Safe Spaces (WGSS) in multiple locations across the country. The WGSS will provide outreach to communities to prevent and mitigate Gender based violence (GBV), provide clinical and psychosocial care to survivors of GBV, and support women and girls to know and access their sexual and reproductive health and rights. Direct linkage to WFP beneficiaries will support women, men, girls and boys with addressing gender and protection related challenges to food and nutrition security outcomes.

