WFP South Sudan Country Brief, May 2022

In Numbers

26,100 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed* USD 5.14 million in cash-based transfers made* USD 373 million six months (June to November 2022) net funding requirements 2.89 m people assisted in May 2022

Operational Updates

The onset of Ukraine crisis, increased global fuel prices, value depreciation of the local currency and obstacles to trade, combined with seasonal factors, have led to an increase in fuel and food prices in South Sudan. Comparing prices at the end of June with the last week of February 2022, prices of staple cereals (sorghum and maize) have increased in all monitored markets, notably by 100 percent or more in Northern Bahr El Ghazal and Eastern Equatoria. As the lean season progresses, the availability of staple cereals is expected to deteriorate due to bad road conditions and impassable rivers, affecting cross border trade. This comes at a time when households tend to depend on markets for staples, and when food emergency requirements are at their highest with the start of agricultural activities.

The current flood extent at the end of May 2022 remained the largest ever observed for that time of the year. Areas newly flooded during 2021 in Unity and Upper Nile remained flooded throughout the dry season. There was minimal change in the peak flood extent reached in February, and new, localized and transient flood patches are now appearing because of the first seasonal rains. Rainfall in the Great Lakes basins has been variable, with wetter than average conditions south of Lake Victoria but drier conditions within Uganda.