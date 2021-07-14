WFP South Sudan Country Brief, May 2021

For the first time in ten years, WFP along with UN humanitarian agencies were able to access five nongovernmental areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) El Hilu in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states. During the missions, WFP delivered 100 metric tons of nutritious biscuits for 25,000 school children in 83 schools. This was the first assistance that people in these isolated areas had received from the UN in the last decade due to conflict and access constraints. Rapid nutrition screening for children, pregnant and nursing women was also undertaken during the missions.

Read here the joint press release or visit WFP Sudan’s Twitter page to watch a video of the mission.