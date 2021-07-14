South Sudan
WFP South Sudan Country Brief, May 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
4.2 million people assisted in May 2021*
25,815 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 1.3 million of1cash-based transfers*
USD 72.5 million six months net funding requirements (June – November 2021)
Operational Updates
For the first time in ten years, WFP along with UN humanitarian agencies were able to access five nongovernmental areas controlled by the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) El Hilu in South Kordofan and Blue Nile states. During the missions, WFP delivered 100 metric tons of nutritious biscuits for 25,000 school children in 83 schools. This was the first assistance that people in these isolated areas had received from the UN in the last decade due to conflict and access constraints. Rapid nutrition screening for children, pregnant and nursing women was also undertaken during the missions.
Read here the joint press release or visit WFP Sudan’s Twitter page to watch a video of the mission.
As part of its regular emergency response, WFP continued to assist internally displaced people, refugees and food insecure residents through life-saving food assistance (inkind food and cash-based transfers). A total of 2.7 million crisis-affected girls, boys, women and men received conditional and unconditional food assistance for the month of May. In addition, 229,000 children aged 6-59 months, pregnant and nursing women were reached with prevention and treatment of malnutrition activities.
WFP successfully scaled-up its school feeding programme from 10 to 15 state. During the first five months of 2021,
1.77 million students primary school boys and girls received on-site school meals or take-home rations an increase compared to the same period in 2020 where 1.1 million children were reached.
After the first round of emergency assistance in April, WFP started a second round of food distributions in May targeting 150,000 displaced people affected by the intercommunal clashes which took place in West Darfur. The assistance reached crisis-affected people in Geneina town and surrounding villages. Nutrition assistance was provided to 2,846 moderate acute malnourished children, and pregnant and nursing women across 23 operational nutrition centres.
A cash-based transfer feasibility assessment carried out in close cooperation with UNHCR in South Sudanese refugee camps in North Kordofan confirmed good market capacities and low protection risks. As a result, WFP introduced cash-based transfers for 6,000 refugees, marking a successful transition from in-kind food to cash.