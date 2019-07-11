WFP South Sudan Country Brief, May 2019

In Numbers

25,184 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 1.78 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 202.2 m six months (June - November 2019) net funding requirements

2.77 m people assisted* *in April 2019

Operational Updates

• In April 2019, WFP and cooperating partners reached around 2.77 million people with a total of approximately 25,184 mt of food and US$ 1.78 million in cash assistance in South Sudan. The overall achievement for the month shows 72 percent of planned beneficiaries reached and 42 percent of planned cash distributed versus planned.

• Nearly seven million people – 60 percent of the population – is facing acute food insecurity at the height of this lean season (May to July), according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released in February. The report highlights a worsening food security situation across the country as the number of people needing food assistance in the post-harvest period has increased since last year. The further deterioration is attributed to conflict-driven displacement, low crop production, economic crisis, climatic shocks and endemic humanitarian access challenges. There is an urgent need for more funds to scale up humanitarian assistance to save lives and protect livelihoods, as well as assistance to rebuild assets and promote livelihoods.

• According to the nutrition cluster analysis, there is an increase in admissions for malnutrition (Severe Acute Malnutrition—SAM, and Moderate Acute Malnutrition— MAM). In the period between January to April, a total of 180,023 new MAM admissions were recorded, an increase of 35 percent of MAM admissions as compared to the same period in 2018. States with the highest proportion of admissions are (in order): Jonglei, Warrap, Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Unity and Lakes. Nutrition section is monitoring the situation and adjusting operational plan to meet the increasing needs.

• WFP has prepositioned over 173,000 mt of food commodities. This is equivalent to 98 percent of the planned over 175,000 mt. This is the highest recorded tonnage prepositioned in South Sudan.

• WFP implemented SCOPE CODA in Northern Bahr el Ghazal state as a pilot, specifically in two nutrition sites from March 2018. As of May 2019, about 7,000 people were served using the technology. WFP and partners plan to reach an additional 60,000 people by the end of 2019 across 30 nutrition sites. WFP’s cloud-based innovation,

SCOPE CODA, has the potential to transform data management in malnutrition treatment programmes. The application gives a digital identity to patients and tracks healthcare services, replacing paper-and-pen records, ration cards and reports in healthcare centres with a personalized smartcard linked to an electronic database. It reduces human error, streamlines data and improves the effectiveness of treatment of acute malnutrition.

• WFP is currently partnering with UNICEF on the implementation of SCOPE CODA in South Sudan with very strong backing from the government. The partnership on CODA is driven by common interests in digital biometrics registration for programme efficiencies, efficient nutrition information system for data analysis and reporting, increased coverage of the digital population and enhanced knowledge about the affected population. WFP and UNICEF plan to roll it out to cover all the estimated 1,450,000 malnourished children and pregnant and lactating mothers across South Sudan by the end of 2021 with a long-term goal of eventually digitizing all CMAM programmes.

• WFP is supporting more than 100,000 households to create assets that build their resilience to shocks and enhance food access and availability through its Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) project. The first of six-monthly cash and food distributions took place in May, supporting households to meet their short-term food needs while they create assets that will improve their food security.

• WFP is expanding its Small holder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme. In 2019, WFP is targeting 18,000 small holder farmer households. Through its Smallholder Agricultural Market Support (SAMS) programme, WFP helps surplus producing households to sell their commodities to increase household incomes. Through its rural aggregation model, WFP will support smallholder farmers, including FFA beneficiaries, to sell their produce at identified aggregation centres where WFP provides training on food commodity handling and storage. WFP buys directly from the farmers thereby ensuring farmers monetize their surplus, even if it is small, at market rate and not be disadvantaged by intermediaries. The purchased food will be used in the School Meals programme as well as other food assistance programmes.

• WFP South Sudan continues to support Ebola preparedness activities through logistical support. The WFP-led Logistics Cluster continues to be an active member of the National Task Force for Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) Preparedness and is taking the lead of the Logistics Ebola Task Force along with the World Health Organization (WHO). Currently, there are no cases of Ebola in country. WFP has developed SOPs for modified food distributions procedures in the event of heightened Ebola risk in South Sudan and trained staff to respond accordingly.