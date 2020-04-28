WFP South Sudan Country Brief, March 2020

In Numbers

15,395 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.19 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 207 m six months (April – September ‘20) net funding requirements

1.57 m people assisted* *in February 2020

COVID-19 Updates

• South Sudan had no reported cases of COVID-19 by the end of March. The Government of South Sudan, with support from the international community, is taking measures to prevent the potential spread of the virus.

• Across all of its emergency assistance interventions, WFP is conducting double distributions of food and cash as an advanced preparedness measure to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 in South Sudan. Double distributions are planned for around 3.2 million beneficiaries throughout April and most have started. WFP is prioritizing food distributions for IPC Phase 4 and 5 locations, refugee camps and Protection of Civilian sites.

• WFP is expediting the delivery and prepositioning of food, advancing food distributions, increasing the number of food distribution points, and deploying rapid response teams to hard-to-reach areas to ensure that emergency food assistance is provided safely to the most vulnerable people.

• WFP has experienced occasional disruptions and delays to cargo movement owing to increased time required for border checks. WFP continues to advocate for ensuring the movement of humanitarian cargo.

• WFP continues to liaise closely with National Authorities on COVID-19.

• Economic shocks related to the COVID-19 pandemic could have devastating impacts on the local economy. WFP continues to monitor food prices and markets and advocate for measures to mitigate against an exacerbation of the already fragile food security situation