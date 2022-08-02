WFP South Sudan Country Brief, June 2022

In Numbers
15,825 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 3.77 million in cash-based transfers made*
USD 290 million six months (July to December 2022) net funding requirements
2.2 million people assisted in June 2022
Operational Updates
Economic situation
- Since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis, increased global fuel prices, the weakening of the South Sudanese Pound (SSP) and obstacles to trade have led to significant hikes in fuel and food prices in South Sudan. A food basket that meets the minimum energy requirements (2,100 kcal/person/day) has increased by 60 percent in Northern Bahr El Ghazal, Eastern Equatoria and Warrap states. Markets in Western Bahr El Ghazal, Central Equatoria and Jonglei continued to experience significant increases, ranging between 15 percent and 33 percent compared to the start of the Ukraine crisis in late February.
Between May and June 2022, the South Sudanese pound (SSP) weakened by 12 percent, trading at SSP 442 per USD in May compared to SSP 500 per USD in June.
Security updates
- Sub-national and localized violence persisted in different areas of the country, impacting the movement of goods and people along the main supply routes, and driving up displacements. In Greater Equatoria, one concern remained the mobilization of community-based militias from the visiting cattle-herding communities from Bor and the local communities from Eastern Equatoria (Torit, Ikotos and Magwi). In Greater Bahr el Ghazal, sub-national violence erupted in Tonj North between the government forces and a local militia, resulting in large-scale displacement of people. In Greater Upper Nile, infrequent localized violence persisted between the cattle-herding communities of Western Jonglei and the greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA).
Support to crisis affected population
- Of the total targeted 404,602 people in eight counties where 87,000 people are facing catastrophe (IPC Phase 5) levels of acute food insecurity, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 268,362 individuals (66 percent achievement) through June distributions. Additionally, WFP reached 268,828 refugees with general food distributions as of 30 June 2022.
Safety nets and resilience
- WFP participated in a validation meeting of the National Food Security Policy, convened by the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security (MOAFS) with the support of the European Union. Drawn from MOAFS, the private sector, UN agencies, and civil society, the participants discussed the policy, bolstering it to make it more comprehensive and clarifying linkages with agriculture, health and nutrition, food safety and social protection, among others.
Nutrition
-
The nutrition cluster released an update on the impact of the bilateral funding cuts. At least 80 percent of nutrition partners reported experiencing bilateral cuts, with 50 percent stating that they will maintain the same number of nutrition sites but reduce the services because they intend to reduce their staff, thus impacting the quality of care in the targeted supplementary feeding centres.
-
Another 18 percent said they would close their nutrition programmes altogether. Given that 1.3 million children and 600,000 pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLWG) need treatment for malnutrition, cuts in funding will disrupt nutrition programmes.