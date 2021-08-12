WFP South Sudan Country Brief, June 2021

In Numbers

32,390 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 5.39 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 169.7 m six months (July to December 2021) net funding requirements

3.01 m people assisted*

*in May 2021

Operational Updates

• In Eastern Equatoria, insecurity along major roads remains a chronic challenge for humanitarian access. On 12 June, a WFP convoy was robbed by armed gunmen along the Torit-Imehijak road, while on 13 June, another UN convoy was robbed along Ikotos-Torit road. The following day, a commercial convoy was ambushed along Narus-Kapoeta road and a WFP convoy was also detained by community members at camp 15 due to grievances that food assistance had not yet reached their area because of delays caused by insecurity and poor road conditions.

• In Warrap, armed youth groups from the local community looted 10 mt of food from the WFP warehouse in Kirrik, Tonj North on 19 June. Following subsequent indications that the group planned to return to loot more food from the warehouse, other youth groups from the same local community mobilized to protect the warehouse and prevent any further looting.

• In Jonglei and the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), small scale raids continue to threaten the grassroots peace dialogue between the Dinka Bor, Lou Nuer and Murle and impede humanitarian access. On 23 June, a WFP convoy was attacked by Murle perpetrators, who looted food and robbed drivers and passengers.