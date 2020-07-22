WFP South Sudan Country Brief, June 2020

In Numbers

23,164 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 0.42 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 324 m six months (July – December ‘20) net funding requirements

1.53 m people assisted* *in May 2020

Operational Updates

• In May, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 1.53 million people across its General Food Assistance (GFA), Nutrition and Livelihoods and Resilience activities in South Sudan. Through Rapid Response teams, WFP dispatched enough GFA for 58,685 people, including 11,500 children under five, in hard to reach areas across four counties in Jonglei State.

• WFP has prepositioned 152,200 mt of food commodities, equivalent to 80 percent of the planned 190,530 mt and enough to serve over 2.8 million people for six months, in areas that will become inaccessible in the rainy season.

COVID-19 Updates

• South Sudan has 2,1488 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 333 recoveries and 41 deaths as of 06 July 2020. The numbers are expected to be higher as there is a backlog of samples pending testing.

• At the end of June, WFP had reached 3.7 million people, with one to three months’ worth of food assistance. In the first round (April-May) 2.8 million people received more than one month’s worth of assistance to preposition food commodities at the household level, to avoid large gatherings, minimize risks and promote social distancing.

• WFP is planning to reach 3.8 million people with the ongoing second round of one to three months’ worth of assistance. Of these, 2.5 million people are planned to receive more than one month’s worth of assistance. With the second round, 1.3 million people have been reached so far with close to one million having received more than one month’s worth of assistance.

• Compared to the third week of March, when COVID-19 related transport restrictions came into place, the average retail prices of imported white sorghum (feterita) sharply increased within a range of 50—100 percent in Northern Bahr el Ghazal, Western Bahr el Ghazal and Unity states, and most of the other markets experienced price increases within a range of 10—35 percent.