WFP South Sudan Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

28,233 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.29 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 189.3 m six months (June - November 2019) net funding requirements

3.2 m people assisted* *in May 2019

Operational Updates

• In May 2019, WFP and cooperating partners reached approximately 3.22 million people with a total of approximately 28,233 mt and US$ 3.29 million in cash in South Sudan. The overall achievement for the month shows 77 percent of the planned beneficiaries were reached, 80 percent of planned tonnage, and 65 percent of planned cash was distributed in comparison with the monthly implementation plan.

• As of June 2019, an estimated 6.96 million people (61 percent of the population) are currently likely to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse. An estimated 1.82 million people are likely to face Emergency (IPC Phase 4) acute food insecurity, and 21,000 will likely be in Catastrophe (IPC phase 5). This is the highest number of people ever to face Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse. In addition, compared to the January 2019 projection analysis of the May-July 2019 period, an additional 81,000 people are likely to fall into Crisis (IPC Phase 3) acute food insecurity or worse. This deterioration is mainly attributed to the delayed rainfall that is expected to affect the improvement in the availability of wild foods, fish and livestock products as well as delay the green harvest.

• WFP has successfully registered one million people in its beneficiary and transfer management platformSCOPE. The milestone is due to WFP’s efforts to carry out biometric registrations, including in hard-to-reach areas, collaboration with partners, and the first successful interagency data migration. In fact, as part of the data sharing agreement between WFP and IOM, which aims to harmonize and synchronize WFP’s SCOPE with IOM’s BraVe systems to enhance efficiency in the delivery of assistance and to support collaboration, the two agencies recently managed the first successful beneficiary data migration.

• WFP is supporting households affected by floods in 17 villages in Aweil town. House-to-house verification of the affected households started on June 12 and is ongoing. Approximately 16,500 beneficiaries (3,300 households) will be targeted for assistance. WFP has commenced food distribution for families that have already been verified.

• WFP and the European Union (EU) have handed over the 120-metre Kwajok bridge. This is part of a US$ 24.8 million EU-funded project to construct and maintain 100 kilometers of road infrastructure in Warrap and Western Bahr el Ghazal states. Built at a total cost of US$ 6.5 million, the bridge will connect tens of thousands of people and is key not only for humanitarian operations but is expected to boost farmto-market access and commercial activities in the region as well.

• WFP hosted a three-day Gender Training for 32 of the newly elected members of the Gender Results Network (GRN). The members included senior staff members and representatives of all field offices, technical units, and support offices of WFP South Sudan. The GRN is responsible for measurably integrating gender across all areas of work with a focus on achieving transformative gender equality and women’s empowerment. The GRN focuses on evidence-based programming, improvements in women’s decision making, meaningful participation and leadership, and gender and protection.

• As part of Ebola Virus Disease Preparedness actions, the Logistics Cluster continues to scale-up internal preparedness by conducting briefings in Field Offices and to contractors. Missions to assess the final set-up of isolation units in Yambio, Yei, and Nimule are ongoing; and the units have been handed over to the managing organisation for each site.