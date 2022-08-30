WFP South Sudan Country Brief, July 2022

In Numbers

21,277 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 2.6 million in cash-based transfers made*

USD 368 million six months (August 2022 to January 2023) net funding requirements

2.4 million people assisted in July 2022

Operational Updates

Economic situation

• Increasing global fuel prices, depreciation of the South Sudanese Pound (SSP), obstacles to trade and seasonal factors have led to food and fuel price hikes in South Sudan. By the end of July 2022, prices of staple cereals such as sorghum and maize had doubled in all monitored markets in Northern Bahr el Ghazal,

Warrap, and the Eastern Equatoria States when compared to the pre-Ukraine crisis in late February this year. Supply chain disruptions resulting from poor road conditions and impassable rivers, tighter border point controls and intermittent communal conflicts continued to drive up the prices, exacerbating the vulnerability of poor households.

Security updates

• The security situation in South Sudan remained volatile throughout July. Sub-national and localized violence continued in different parts of the country, impacting the movement of goods and people along the main supply routes, and driving up displacements where 2.2 million people are internally displaced.

Insecurity compounded the rising levels of vulnerability in most South Sudanese families, where three in four people continue to live below the international poverty line, and at least 60 percent continue to face severe acute food insecurity. WFP and partners continued to engage with the national, state and county-level authorities, including the local community leaders across the affected regions, to address the rising insecurity to ensure the safety of the humanitarian staff and assets.

Support to crisis affected population

• WFP continued to provide crisis-affected people in South Sudan with food and nutrition assistance through cash and food transfers while supporting resilience-building activities under the food assistance for assets. General Food Distributions (GFD) continued in various counties where sections of the population face catastrophe and emergency food insecurity levels. In addition, WFP distributed food and cash transfers to refugees and IDPs.

• WFP conducted a market assessment in the Ajong Thok and Pamir refugee camps as part of the preparation for the planned rollout of the cash-based transfers in the refugee camps located in the Jamjang administrative area and Maban county. WFP will start offering retail traders best practices training and agree on innovative solutions to support the market during the rainy seasons.

Safety nets and resilience

• WFP continued to implement the Smallholder Agri-culture and Market Support (SAMS) activities in various regions across the country. In Western Equatoria, WFP implements SAMS in Ezo, Ibba, Maridi, Nzara, Tambura, and Yambio counties. SAMS activities support smallholder farmers in 20 rural aggregation centres (RACs) to promote the sale of grain by smallholders to WFP for its food assistance programmes. Since 2018, 5,638 farmers have sold maize grain worth USD 665,000. In 2022, farmers sold 71.6 mt of white maize grain worth USD 29,213.