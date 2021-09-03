WFP South Sudan Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

30,980 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 5.42 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 230.4 m six months (August 2021 to January 2022) net funding requirements

2.95 m people assisted* *in June 2021

Operational Updates

• Localized violence, looting, roadside attacks and ambushes continue to affect communities and impede humanitarian assistance. On 8 and 9 July, localized violence erupted in Tonj North, Warrap State between armed youth from Paliang and Marial-Lou. During the fighting, WFP’s warehouse was overrun and 234 mt of food commodities were looted. On 15 July, a WFP convoy of ten trucks carrying 70 mt of Super Cereal Plus from Bentiu to Kuajok got stuck on the way due to bad road conditions and later was ambushed by a heavily armed group who looted all the food.

• Frustration among refugees is growing since the reduction of food assistance rations to 50 percent of the food basket due to funding constraints. On 23 July, refugees in Yusif Batil refugee camp in Maban County, Upper Nile, detained 11 staff members from WFP, UNHCR, and two NGOs for several hours, while demanding food distributions start immediately.

While UNMISS troops attempted to support, they were blocked from entering the camp. After negotiations and engagement with the community and the County commissioner’s intervention, the humanitarian team and their vehicles were released.

• In Western Equatoria, tensions remain high due to increased violence in Tambura, which according to reports has displaced 15,000 people. WFP provided a one-off distribution to 7,795 internally displaced people (IDP) and stands ready to provide further assistance should violence disrupt further operations and lead to larger scale displacement.