29 Aug 2019

WFP South Sudan Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (231.86 KB)

In Numbers

26,561 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 2.74 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 481.5 m six months (August ‘19 – January ‘20) net funding requirements

2.7 m people assisted*

*in June 2019

Operational Updates

• In June 2019, WFP and cooperating partners reached approximately 2.7 million people with a total of approximately 26,561 mt and US$ 2.74 million in cash in South Sudan. The overall achievement for the month shows 81 percent of planned beneficiaries reached, 82 percent of planned tonnage and 91 percent of planned cash distributed in comparison with the monthly implementation plan.

• On 19 July, WFP welcomed a contribution from the Government of the People’s Republic of China which will enable WFP to deliver rice, oil, salt and pulses to 86,000 children in over 230 schools participating in the school meals programme in South Sudan.

• WFP Executive Director David Beasley and US Ambassador to the UN Agencies in Rome Kip Tom visited South Sudan on 22/24 July. While in the country, they conducted field visits to Ganyiel (Panyijar County) and Katdalok (Ayod County) on July 23. They witnessed airdrops and general food distribution, as well as saw how WFP’s partnership with IOM works on the ground, with IOM providing biometric authentication of beneficiaries to WFP’s general food distribution. They also met with key officials, including Minister Martin Elia Lomuro, Foreign Affairs Minister Nhial Deng Nhial and President Salva Kiir.

• Representatives of the Joint Technical Committee from the Governments of South Sudan and Sudan, for which WFP South Sudan and Sudan serve as secretariat, convened a meeting to review the cross-border humanitarian corridor operation. The meeting took place in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, between 2—4 July 2019. The parties agreed to extend the existing Memorandum of Understanding for the period July 2019 - June 2020. The parties made firm commitments of saving lives and working together to address the humanitarian access challenges between the two countries.

