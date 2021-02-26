South Sudan
WFP South Sudan Country Brief, January 2021
In Numbers
14,530 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 1.02 m in cash-based transfers made*
USD 274.5 m six months (February – July 21) net funding requirements
1.15 m people assisted *
*in December 2020
Operational Updates
IPC Phase 5 response
The global IPC analysis identified six counties in Jonglei, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Gahzal states - Akobo, Western Pibor, Aweil South, Tonj East, Tonj North, Tonj South – where between five to ten percent of the population is living in IPC Phase 5, facing ‘catastrophe’ levels of food insecurity.
During the South Sudan Humanitarian fund Advisory Board, the Humanitarian Coordinator identified six counties facing the worst food insecurity, giving them priority consideration for humanitarian assistance. “Priority One Counties” and “Priority Two Counties” were defined, to address critical gaps in food security and livelihoods, nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and logistics, while mainstreaming key protection concerns. The targeted Priority One Counties are: Pibor, Akobo, Tonj North, Tonj South, Tonj East and Aweil South. The targeted Priority Two Counties are: Ayod, Duk, Twic East and Bor.
In January, WFP assisted a total of 263,556 (97 percent of the targeted people) people living in Priority One Counties, with over 7,800 mt of food and nutrition items.
For the month of February 2021, WFP plans to reach 283,168 beneficiaries in Priority One Counties. Additionally, WFP plans to reach 258,627 beneficiaries in Priority Two Counties.
Food and Nutrition Assistance
In the Greater Pibor Administrative Area, WFP distributed a total of 2,575 mt of food and nutrition items to 93,450 beneficiaries (100 percent of targeted people).
In Warrap State, WFP distributed 263 mt of food and nutrition items to 8,052 people in Tong East, 626 mt to 24,333 people in Tonj North, and 1,358 mt to 50,000 people in Tonj South.
Urban Safety Net
- WFP revised its objective for the Urban Safety Net project, and will be only able to provide assistance to 98,000 beneficiaries (from the original plan of 131,000 beneficiaries) in the cities of Juba, Wau, Aweil and Rumbek. This diminution of people served is due to an anticipated increase in the cash-based transfer (CBT) value over the course of the year, calculated following an analysis of price evolution forecasts, as well as financial constraints that imped WFP to provide adequate CBT entitlements to the initial number of beneficiaries. WFP provides direct cash for emergency food needs and support skills development through vocational training opportunities, such as home gardening, small business management, saving and lending schemes, hygiene promotion, basic financial numeracy and craft and sawing. Additionally, a further 5,500 beneficiaries will receive support in Juba and Aweil, focusing on vocational training and income generating activities.
Food Assistance for Assets
- WFP plans to expand its Food Assistance for Assets (FFA) activities to 11 new counties. WFP and its implementing partners are working with communities to identify bomas and households previously supported through General Food Distribution (GFD) who are willing and interested to participate