WFP South Sudan Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

14,530 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.02 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 274.5 m six months (February – July 21) net funding requirements

1.15 m people assisted *

*in December 2020

Operational Updates

IPC Phase 5 response

The global IPC analysis identified six counties in Jonglei, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Gahzal states - Akobo, Western Pibor, Aweil South, Tonj East, Tonj North, Tonj South – where between five to ten percent of the population is living in IPC Phase 5, facing ‘catastrophe’ levels of food insecurity.

During the South Sudan Humanitarian fund Advisory Board, the Humanitarian Coordinator identified six counties facing the worst food insecurity, giving them priority consideration for humanitarian assistance. “Priority One Counties” and “Priority Two Counties” were defined, to address critical gaps in food security and livelihoods, nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and logistics, while mainstreaming key protection concerns. The targeted Priority One Counties are: Pibor, Akobo, Tonj North, Tonj South, Tonj East and Aweil South. The targeted Priority Two Counties are: Ayod, Duk, Twic East and Bor.

In January, WFP assisted a total of 263,556 (97 percent of the targeted people) people living in Priority One Counties, with over 7,800 mt of food and nutrition items.