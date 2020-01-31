WFP South Sudan Country Brief, January 2020

In Numbers

16,850 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.64 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 331 m six months (February – July ‘20) net funding requirements

1.64 m people assisted* *in December 2019

Operational Updates

• WFP has extended the Level 3 emergency response in South Sudan until January 2021. The extension in time considered an analysis of the scale, complexity, urgency, capacity and reputational risk involved with the crisis.

Notwithstanding the peace agreement, the level of complexity of the operation remains high, as the situation is still fluid and tenuous. Food security and nutrition indicators continue to be at critical levels, as well as the number of refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need of assistance. Whilst overall access has improved, localized insecurity continues to prevent WFP and other humanitarian organizations from reaching the most vulnerable.

Food and Nutrition Assistance

• WFP and cooperating partners reached 1.64 million people with a total of approximately 16,850 mt of mixed food commodities and US$ 3.64 million in cash in December.

• Under the Integrated Rapid Response Mechanism (IRRM), WFP and cooperating partners assisted some 88,100 beneficiaries, including 20,800 children under five, in hard-to-reach areas with 2,760 mt of food in January.

Flooding

• By the end of January, WFP had reached more than 925,300 flood-affected people across the country with life-saving food and nutrition support.

• WFP anticipates that flood-affected communities will need food and nutrition support throughout 2020 due to the impact of flooding on crops, livestock, livelihoods and market prices. The flood response will continue until the end of February 2020 in some of the locations, after which the lean season response for 2020 will commence.

• WFP has begun the 2020 prepositioning exercise.

Most roads are accessible, but some chokepoints remain, repairs are planned to facilitate timely delivery. With an ambitious prepositioning target of 190,000 mt, up from 175,000 mt in 2019, WFP is planning to erect 150 Mobile Storage Units (MSU) in 2020 to expand storage capacity in the country to accommodate the increase of tonnage prepositioned. The erection of the MSUs will reduce outdoor stacking and increase secure storage for food commodities.

• The Food Security and Livelihoods (FSL) Cluster partners reporting during the month of December assisted 1.2 million beneficiaries with unconditional and transitional emergency food assistance. The FSL Cluster reached 64,700 (48 percent FAO, 52 percent FSL partners) households with livelihood kits (fishing, vegetable & crop kits) to improve food production in December. A further 13,700 households received different types of trainings to build their capacity and reduce dependency on food and agricultural assistance.

• In December 2019, WFP surpassed two million identities registered in SCOPE. This was achieved by teams registering over one million people across the country in 2019 and through importing over 300,000 identities from IOM’s BRaVe system into SCOPE. The South Sudan team will continue with the SCOPE scale up in 2020 to ensure all assistance is delivered using SCOPE.

• WFP is leading a collaboration between World Vision South Sudan, the Gender-Based Violence (GBV) SubCluster, the FSL Cluster and WFP on GBV across the food and livelihoods sector. The collaboration includes the development of an FSL GBV safety audit tool, FSL capacity development on GBV awareness, mitigation, prevention and referrals, data analysis for localized and broader trends in GBV experiences of persons accessing FSL assistance, and necessary actions for ongoing GBV intervention in the sector. The collaboration was informally launched on January 15.