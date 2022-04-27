South Sudan
WFP South Sudan Country Brief, February 2022
In Numbers
12,562 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*
USD 2.26 m in cash-based transfers made*
USD 476.3 m six months (February to July 2022) net funding requirements
1.43 m people assisted*
*in February 2022
Operational Updates
Tensions remain in Jonglei and on 28 February, a Force Protection peacekeeper traveling with WFP’s second convoy to Northern Jonglei was shot at during an ambush. The convoy was able to deliver supplies and is now safely back in Bor. This route is critical due to the blockade at Anyidi, which since 21 January has denied access of commercial/humanitarian supplies to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), therefore, WFP is engaging for regular escorts along this route to support prepositioning.
Central Unity State remains volatile after the attack in Leer County on 24 February, which resulted in the looting of WFP commodities from Mirmir. Despite a lull in clashes over the past week, WFP will continue to closely monitor the conflict dynamics to assess the potential impact on ongoing operations given the unpredictable security environment which will affect WFP’s access.
Tensions persist along the boundary areas between the Ruweng Administrative Area (RAA) and Unity State relating to cattle movements. The ongoing dispute has impacted WFP operations, as youth threatened movement of WFP supplies from Sudan through the RAA to Bentiu. WFP is working to identify alternative access points, as well as engaging with all sides.
The Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) saw a significant increase in violence on 5-6 March and the situation has deteriorated since fighting first broke out on 10 February regarding longstanding border disputes. A cooperating partner’s security guard was fatally shot while fleeing fighting near WFP’s warehouse. WFP’s emergency response has consequently been put on hold due to the pervading insecurity.
Violence in Central Equatoria raises concerns for humanitarian space. In Lainya County, at least 53 civilians were attacked in Kupera Payam on 27 February. The following day a clearly marked NGO convoy was attacked on the Yei-Maridi Road.
Food and Nutrition
In February, WFP and partners reached 1.43 million people (out of 2.15 million planned, 66 percent) with a total of 12,562 mt of food and USD 2.26 million in cash-based transfers (CBT).
To support the flood response, 144,192 flood-affected people were reached in February with food and nutrition assistance, which was the third cycle of flood assistance since October 2021.
Safety Nets and Resilience
Through Food Assistance for Assets (FFA), WFP reached 112,595 people with assistance (through both food and cash-distribution). Community-based Participatory Planning (CBPP) meetings were conducted from 21-27 February in Tiam, Payam of Uror County where 1,000 households were registered to start FFA this year.
Through the Urban Safety Nets Programme, WFP completed registration of beneficiaries in Wau for the Urban Phase IV, with 24,250 individuals (5,210 households) registered.
Urban Safety Nets trainees graduated on 14 February 2022 at St. Vincent De Paul, with the theme “Vocational training is the key to communal stability, peace and nation development.” 20 trainees graduated from tailoring while 17 graduated from general electricity. All students were given start up kits.
Since 2021, WFP has been expanding the School Feeding programme to food insecure hotspot areas of conflict in Jonglei through sequencing and layering with FFA activities. School Feeding is planned to start in the Walgak payam of Akobo this year. In the Waat Payam, Nyirol County, CBPP is ongoing and the community has already highlighted the need for education. School feeding will start to 583,500 school children when schools open in April 2022 for the next academic year.