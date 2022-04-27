WFP South Sudan Country Brief, February 2022

In Numbers

12,562 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 2.26 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 476.3 m six months (February to July 2022) net funding requirements

1.43 m people assisted*

*in February 2022

Operational Updates

Tensions remain in Jonglei and on 28 February, a Force Protection peacekeeper traveling with WFP’s second convoy to Northern Jonglei was shot at during an ambush. The convoy was able to deliver supplies and is now safely back in Bor. This route is critical due to the blockade at Anyidi, which since 21 January has denied access of commercial/humanitarian supplies to the Greater Pibor Administrative Area (GPAA), therefore, WFP is engaging for regular escorts along this route to support prepositioning.

Central Unity State remains volatile after the attack in Leer County on 24 February, which resulted in the looting of WFP commodities from Mirmir. Despite a lull in clashes over the past week, WFP will continue to closely monitor the conflict dynamics to assess the potential impact on ongoing operations given the unpredictable security environment which will affect WFP’s access.

Tensions persist along the boundary areas between the Ruweng Administrative Area (RAA) and Unity State relating to cattle movements. The ongoing dispute has impacted WFP operations, as youth threatened movement of WFP supplies from Sudan through the RAA to Bentiu. WFP is working to identify alternative access points, as well as engaging with all sides.

The Abyei Administrative Area (AAA) saw a significant increase in violence on 5-6 March and the situation has deteriorated since fighting first broke out on 10 February regarding longstanding border disputes. A cooperating partner’s security guard was fatally shot while fleeing fighting near WFP’s warehouse. WFP’s emergency response has consequently been put on hold due to the pervading insecurity.