WFP South Sudan Country Brief, February 2021

In Numbers

14,756 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 2.48 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 211.6 m six months (February – July 21) net funding requirements

1.19 m people assisted* *in January 2021

Operational Updates

WFP continues to provide assistance as a priority to populations living in IPC Phase 4 and Phase 5 risk counties. WFP delivered food assistance to 244,990 beneficiaries in IPC Phase 5 risk counties (Pibor, Akobo, Tonj North, Tonj South, Tonj East and Aweil South), and to 80,309 beneficiaries in IPC Phase 4 risk counties (Ayok, Duk, Twic East and Bor South).

Flooding continues to negatively impact WFP’s efforts to deliver food commodities in IPC priority counties such as, in Ayok, Duk, and Twic East.

WFP has continued to explore alternate options to preposition and deliver food for the rest of year. One of these alternate options includes WFP’s operation to patch the dyke parallel to the Baidit-Jalle-Maibor road, drain the flood water from this region and subsequently rehabilitate the BorBaidit-Jalle-Mabior road axis. This operation is critical to allow WFP to preposition over 60,000 mt of commodities before the start of the rainy season, in April/May, and improve the connectivity between Jonglei and the rest of the country.

WFP, the Food Security Cluster and the humanitarian initiative REACH conducted a ten-day mission to Pibor Town, Gumuruk and Lekuangole from 9 to 19 February, to understand the scale of the humanitarian response in Pibor County. Visible malnutrition, adoption of extreme coping mechanisms and consistent reports of hunger related deaths from the communities suggest that the situation remains very severe. Considerable efforts to scale up humanitarian assistance are ongoing and provision of other forms of assistance, such as emergency water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), health services, and other basic services in additional to food assistance are critical to reverting the current trends.

Food and Nutrition

In Akobo WFP reached 74,205 beneficiaries with life-saving food assistance, representing 100 percent of the February target.

In Aweil South WFP reached 27,608 beneficiaries with life-saving assistance, representing 100 percent of the February target. Furthermore, in Aweil South, consultative meetings at county and payam level for the targeting of an additional 24,000 beneficiaries, were completed, increasing the number of targeted people under the IPC scale-up response to 50,100.

In Pibor two-month distributions covering food needs for February and March are currently ongoing. WFP have achieved 84 percent of their target in Gumuruk and achieved 10 percent in Lekuangole, thus far.

In Tonj East, 15,000 people have received assistance through two-month distributions covering their food needs for January and February, representing 100 percent of the February target. With final assurances obtained from communities in Tonj East, WFP will start food distributions in March.

In Tonj South and Tonj North, WFP provided food assistance to 50,000 and 25,000 beneficiaries, representing 100 percent of the February target. WFP reached 50,000 beneficiaries, representing 100 percent of the February target.

Innovations and Cash-Based Transfers

WFP has biometrically registered 3.47 million beneficiaries into the SCOPE system, WFP’s beneficiary information and transfer management platform.After conducting necessary assessments in Akobo East county, a priority one county, WFP shifted its food security assistance from inkind food assistance to hybrid assistance, combining in-kind food and cash-based transfers (CBT) in order to better respond to the needs and preference of the affected populations. The hybrid assistance was accepted positively in the area, and therefore, WFP is planning to shift to full CBT assistance in the upcoming months.