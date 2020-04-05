WFP South Sudan Country Brief, February 2020

In Numbers

13,440 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

US$ 3.79 m in cash-based transfers made*

US$ 282.3 m six months (March – August ‘20) net funding requirements

1.3 m people assisted in January 2020

Operational Updates

• The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) report released on 20 February confirms that severe hunger persists in South Sudan. The IPC update estimates that 6.01 million people are facing severe food insecurity and as many as 40,000 people -- particularly in the flood impacted areas of Ayod, Duk and Akobo counties in Jonglei State-- face IPC Phase 5 Catastrophe food shortages between now and April. Areas in Upper Nile, Jonglei and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states saw further deterioration in food security, driven by floods, macroeconomic factors, and reduced access to markets.

• United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed, on Saturday 22 February, the establishment of the Transitional Government of National Unity (TGNU) in South Sudan. The Secretary-General commended the parties for the “significant achievement in the implementation of the Revitalized Agreement on the Resolution of Conflict in South Sudan”. The SecretaryGeneral applauded regional and international efforts that contributed to this outcome.

• COVID-19 preparedness: WHO in conjunction with the Ministry of Health and Center of Communicable Diseases has set up a National Task Force and documented a preparedness plan along with functional areas requiring support. WFP will lead the Logistics and Operations pillar through the Logistics Cluster preparedness unit