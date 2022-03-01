WFP South Sudan Country Brief, December 2021

In Numbers

14,137 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 1.48 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 476.3 m six months (February to July 2022) net funding requirements

1.83 m people assisted*

*in December 2021

Operational Updates

• More than 835,000 people have been affected by flooding with almost half of all 78 counties impacted since May. 2021 is the third consecutive year of unprecedented flooding, which has led to displacement, loss of livelihoods, and increased reliance on humanitarian assistance. The tributaries that flow into the Sudd/the Nile are bursting and areas of the country not previously flooded are now flooded. Jonglei, Unity and Upper Nile states remain the worst impacted by the devastating floods. WFP has responded to 598,957 flood-affected individuals with general food distribution and preventative nutrition assistance for the first round of distributions (in October/November/ December 2021).

• Persistent violence continues to create instability and impede humanitarian access, potentially undermining local peace efforts. Tensions remain in Tonj East, Warrap State, between Marial Lou (Tonj North County) and Paliang (Tonj East County) payams. In Jonglei, continued reports of tensions continue to threaten ongoing efforts to support peace and re-conciliation efforts between and within Bor Dinka, Lou and Gawaar Nuer, and Murle communities.

• While delivering food to support the flood response, a WFP convoy in Duk County was ambushed on 19 December and the driver was killed. This latest incident of violence against humanitarians has increased perceptions of reduced security in the state. Ongoing dialogue between community authority structures continued in Pibor from 17 – 20 December, where the importance of ensuring safety of humanitarian access was acknowledged on all sides.

• Preliminary results of the latest food security assessment analysis indicate a substantial increase in the severity and magnitude of food insecurity in 2022, with 8.4 million people projected to be severely food insecure at the peak of the lean season – the worst figure on record since independence in 2011.