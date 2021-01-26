WFP South Sudan Country Brief, December 2020

In Numbers

17,200 mt of food and nutrition assistance distributed*

USD 2.4 m in cash-based transfers made*

USD 279 m six months (January – June 21) net funding requirements

1.4 m people assisted*

*in November 2020

Operational Updates

In 2020, WFP provided food and nutrition assistance to 5.2 million people. Through general food assistance (GFA), WFP provided cash and in-kind food to crisisaffected people and refugees. Through nutrition activities, WFP supported acutely malnourished pregnant and lactating women and girls (PLW), children under 5 and people living with HIV, TB and Kalaazar.

Through the food assistance for assets (FFA) programme, WFP supported vulnerable households to address their immediate food needs through cash transfers or in-kind food assistance, promoting longterm food security and resilience by supporting the creation of assets - such as vegetable gardens and community access roads- that help improve food availability at the household level.

More than one million people have been affected by flooding since June. WFP provided food assistance through GFA to 850,000 flood-affected people in 2020.

WFP continues to provide GFA to some 320,000 food insecure people in flood-affected counties until the start of WFP’s regular lean season support in March 2021.